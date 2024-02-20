News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Some dogs just love to dog.Some dogs just love to dog.
Some dogs just love to dog.

Digging Dogs: These are the 10 adorable breeds of dog most likely to dig up the lawn - including the loving Beagle 🐶

Some breeds of dog can’t see a patch of dirt, grass or sand without wanting to find what’s beneath it.
By David Hepburn
Published 4th Aug 2022, 14:14 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 10:05 GMT

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged ove the last couple of years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Some canine attributes have been intentionally bred into breeds to make them particularly good at certain jobs – from being great guard dogs to excelling at search and rescue.

And some dogs have digging holes in their DNA – some because they were bred to dig after animals during hunts, and some just because it’s something to do when they’re bored and have excess energy.

So, here are the 10 breeds most likely to dig up your garden.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Less Loving Dogs: These are the 10 least affectionate breeds of adorable dog that may turn down cuddles - including the Scottish Terrier

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of adorable dog since lockdown sent prices soaring

These are 10 of the best breeds for the more elderly dog owner

These are the 10 of the most popular poodle crossbreed designer dogs

Here are 10 adorable native breeds of dog most at risk of extinction in the UK according to the Kennel Club

Whether long haired or short haired, Dachshund sausage dogs were bred to dig - with their shape and short legs perfect for barrowing for animals like badgers.

1. Dachshund

Whether long haired or short haired, Dachshund sausage dogs were bred to dig - with their shape and short legs perfect for barrowing for animals like badgers. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Now most popular as a family pet, the Jack Russell Terrier was originally used to hunt foxes, including digging them out of hiding places beneath the earth. It's a habit they often come back to if bored.

2. Jack Russell Terrier

Now most popular as a family pet, the Jack Russell Terrier was originally used to hunt foxes, including digging them out of hiding places beneath the earth. It's a habit they often come back to if bored. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Beagle is a specialist in hunting rabbits and hares, chasing and following them down burrows. Even if there's no sign of a single rabbit in your garden, they'll probably still dig it up to make doubly sure.

3. Beagle

The Beagle is a specialist in hunting rabbits and hares, chasing and following them down burrows. Even if there's no sign of a single rabbit in your garden, they'll probably still dig it up to make doubly sure. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
If your Siberian Husky is laying waste to your lawn, it's probably not that it's after prey. Instead, these dogs tend to dig during warm weather in order to uncover cooler ground to lie on. Either that or because they are bored.

4. Siberian Husky

If your Siberian Husky is laying waste to your lawn, it's probably not that it's after prey. Instead, these dogs tend to dig during warm weather in order to uncover cooler ground to lie on. Either that or because they are bored. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Facebook