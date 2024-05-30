If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged to record levels over recent years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

Different breeds of dog also tend to have very different personalities – with some dogs happy to get on with pretty much anybody.

Others form a particularly strong bond with their owner and family that is non-transferable and will last for life.

Here are 10 of the most loyal breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

1 . Beagle Bred to hunt in packs, Beagles naturally bond with other dogs and are loyal to the pack leader - it's owner. They also develop deep relationships with children that will last for the rest of the dog's life. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Boxer The Boxer is naturally protective of its family, forming a non-transferable bond that is unbreakable. They are also very patient with children and show little in the way of aggression. Photo: Canva/Getty Photo Sales

3 . Newfoundland Huge Newfoundlands are so loyal to younger members of a family they are nicknamed 'nanny dogs' - one appeared in Peter Pan as the dog who looked after the Darling children. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Chihuahua Bred to be companion dogs, Chihuahuas tend to establish a firm bond with one particular person and then want to accompany them everywhere they go. These are not dogs that like being left alone and are fiercely loyal. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales