News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
How much do you know about the adorable and spotty Dalmatian breed of dog?How much do you know about the adorable and spotty Dalmatian breed of dog?
How much do you know about the adorable and spotty Dalmatian breed of dog?

Dalmatian Dog Facts: Here are 10 fascinating things you probably didn't know about the spotty Dalmatian 🐕

They’re one of the UK’s most popular and distinctive breeds of dog, but how much do you know about the playful Dalmatian?
By David Hepburn
Published 29th Sep 2021, 15:04 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 10:40 GMT

The last few years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar – and demand for puppies remains high.

But, with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Dalmatian – a breed with range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Dog IQ 2023: Here are officially the 10 most and least clever breeds of adorable dog - from Golden Retriever to Bulldog

Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

No two Dalmatians have the same number or sizes of spots, meaning that they create a pattern unique to the dog, much like a human fingerprint.

1. A furry fingerprint

No two Dalmatians have the same number or sizes of spots, meaning that they create a pattern unique to the dog, much like a human fingerprint. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Dalmatian gets its name from the historical region of Dalmatia, in modern day Croatia, where the breed originated,.

2. What's in a name?

The Dalmatian gets its name from the historical region of Dalmatia, in modern day Croatia, where the breed originated,. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Dalmatian puppies don’t have the breed's unique spots when they’re born. They start life pure white, developing the trademark spots by the time they are around four weeks old. They then continue to develop spots throughout their life.

3. Spotless pups

Dalmatian puppies don’t have the breed's unique spots when they’re born. They start life pure white, developing the trademark spots by the time they are around four weeks old. They then continue to develop spots throughout their life. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Dalmatians are genetically predisposed to suffering from deafness - with around 8 per cent of the breed affected by the problem. It is thought that the deafness gene is connected to the gene for blue eyes - meaning only brown eyed Dalmatians are now bred in the UK.

4. Problematic genes

Dalmatians are genetically predisposed to suffering from deafness - with around 8 per cent of the breed affected by the problem. It is thought that the deafness gene is connected to the gene for blue eyes - meaning only brown eyed Dalmatians are now bred in the UK. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page