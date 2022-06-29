A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’ve opted for an adorable Dachshund then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their sausage dogs.

Here are their top 10 Dachshund names.

1. Rollo The most popular sausage dog name is Rollo. It means 'wolf' in old Norse, as well as being the name of a popular chocolate and caramel sweet. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Frank The next most popular Dachshund moniker is Frank. It comes from the Latin name Francis and means 'free one', Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Slinky Another popular Dachshund name is Slinky - no doubt inspired by the canine character in the Toy Story films. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Coco Coco is one of the most popular name for dogs of all breeds - and the same is true for Dachshunds. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales