Some breeds of dog are just born to cuddle.

Cuddly Dogs: These are the 10 most snuggly breeds of adorable dog according to the American Kennel Club - including the loving Golden Retriever 🐶

If you are looking for a canine companion seemingly designed for cuddles, there are certain breeds that should be top of your dog wish list.

By David Hepburn
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 9:16 am

A huge number of us have decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last 18 months – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and demand for four-legged friends remains high as the pandemic continues.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition. There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Of course, it’s all very well having a clever, fit or alert dog – but sometimes you just want a pooch to snuggle up to. So, here are the 10 cuddliest breeds of dog, according to the experts at the American Kennel Club.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here.

Read more:

Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds 2021: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

10 breeds of adorable dog most likely to cling to their owners like glue including the loving Labrador Retriever

1. Golden Retriever

Golden Retrievers - and their close cousins the Labrador Retriever - are popular for many reasons, including their good nature, intelligence and ease of training. Ultimately though, they are people-pleasers - meaning that cuddles and pats are top priorities at all times.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. French Bulldog

Frenchies were originally bred to sit on lace makers' laps to keep them warm at work - so they were actually bred to cuddle. This innate need for human contact - particularly with their owners - hasn't left this snuggliest of breeds.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Yorkshire Terrier

Yorkies are scrappy and active pups but after a good bout of exercise they become classic lap dogs - happy to curl up on your lap for pats and scratches.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Rottweiler

Rottweilers have traditionally had a bit of an image problem - often attributed to the negative portrayal of the breed in the horror film The Omen. In fact, these loving pups are incredibly affectionate to their owners, sticking to them like glue and happy to cuddle up for hours.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Facebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 3