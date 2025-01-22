We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs have been bred specifically to cope with – or even enjoy – living in a cold climate.

These hardy breeds will think nothing of long walks in snow and sub-zero temperatures, so if you have an ourdoorsy lifestyle they are the pups that should feature high up on your canine wish list.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that thrive in cold conditions.

1 . Siberian Husky The Siberian Husky is probably the first dog breen most of us think of when it comes to canines comfy in cold climates. Bred to pull slades over vast distances of arctic tundra, this is a dog that can cope with anything the weather can throw at them.

2 . Tibetan Mastiff Originating in the towering Himalaya mountains, the Tibetan Mastiff has a winter coat and a summer coat, meaning they can cope with all extremes of weather.

3 . Chow Chow The Chow Chow's luxurious and thick coat makes them look like a friendly lion and makes them seemingly impervious to dropping temperatures. Originally bred to guard royal palaces in their native China, they are quite happy to spend the majority of their time outside.