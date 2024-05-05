Some breeds of dog need a little extra care over winter due to their aversion to cold temperatures.Some breeds of dog need a little extra care over winter due to their aversion to cold temperatures.
Cold Hating Dogs Breeds: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog that need wrapped up in frosty weather - including the adorable Dachshund 🐶

If you live in a cold country, or your idea of fun is a long winter walk through ice and snow, these are the breeds of dog that might not be best suited to your lifestyle.
By David Hepburn
Published 11th Oct 2021, 14:38 BST
Updated 5th May 2024, 12:35 BST

A huge number of us have decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership have soared to record levels.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs just don’t get on well with cold weather.

These less hardy breeds will not thank you for long walks in snow and sub-zero temperatures – in fact it might be very bad for their health – and might benefit from wearing a jacket to pop out for a winter walk.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that struggle in cold conditions.

A good winter jacket, and perhaps even warm protective booties, are ideally needed when taking a skinny greyhound out into wintery weather. They'll still be keen to get home to laze by the fire though.

1. Greyhound

A good winter jacket, and perhaps even warm protective booties, are ideally needed when taking a skinny greyhound out into wintery weather. They'll still be keen to get home to laze by the fire though. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The diminutive Chihuahua has very little in the way of protection against the cold - luckily they are so small you can easily tuck them away in your bag or jacket to keep them cozy.

2. Chihuahua

The diminutive Chihuahua has very little in the way of protection against the cold - luckily they are so small you can easily tuck them away in your bag or jacket to keep them cozy. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Pugs are pretty fussy when it comes to temperatures - their short noses mean that they can't pant properly to cool down so they don't like hot weather, but their short coat means that cold weather's not great for them either. Ideally you should get a pug coat with layers you can remove or add to keep them just right.

3. Pug

Pugs are pretty fussy when it comes to temperatures - their short noses mean that they can't pant properly to cool down so they don't like hot weather, but their short coat means that cold weather's not great for them either. Ideally you should get a pug coat with layers you can remove or add to keep them just right. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Yorkshire Terrier's silky soft coat is no match for the cold winds of winter - and tends to get matted and tangled in rain and snow. Make sure to dry them off well when you get home to help them warm up quickly.

4. Yorkshire Terrier

The Yorkshire Terrier's silky soft coat is no match for the cold winds of winter - and tends to get matted and tangled in rain and snow. Make sure to dry them off well when you get home to help them warm up quickly. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

