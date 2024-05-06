Cocker spaniels are the third most popular dog breed in the UK and make great family pets.Cocker spaniels are the third most popular dog breed in the UK and make great family pets.
Cocker spaniels are the third most popular dog breed in the UK and make great family pets.

Cocker Spaniel Trivia: These are 10 interesting dog facts you might not know about the adorable Cocker Spaniel breed 🐶

They’re one of the UK’s most popular dog breeds, but how much do you know about the lively Cocker Spaniel?
By David Hepburn
Published 24th Aug 2021, 11:05 BST
Updated 6th May 2024, 11:59 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The last few years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club has seen dog ownership soar to record levels.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Cocker Spaniel – they were the UK’s third most popular pet in 2020 (only bested by the Labrador Retriever and French Bulldog) and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

Read more:

Most Aggressive Dogs 2024: These are the 10 breeds of dog likely to show signs of aggression - including the Rottweiler

Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Dog treats UK: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

A Cocker Spaniel, or at least one of its descendents, was a passenger on the Mayflower - the ship that carried the Pilgrims from England to the New World in 1620. There were two dogs recorded on the crossing - a Mastiff and a Spaniel (at this point there were no distinct breeds of spaniel).

1. A historic journey

A Cocker Spaniel, or at least one of its descendents, was a passenger on the Mayflower - the ship that carried the Pilgrims from England to the New World in 1620. There were two dogs recorded on the crossing - a Mastiff and a Spaniel (at this point there were no distinct breeds of spaniel). Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
In 2004 researchers successfully showed that dogs could identify cancer by scent alone. The English study used six dogs and a Cocker Spaniel called Tangle had the best success rate - after training Tangle was able to correctly identify cancer 80 per cent of the time.

2. Sniffing out illness

In 2004 researchers successfully showed that dogs could identify cancer by scent alone. The English study used six dogs and a Cocker Spaniel called Tangle had the best success rate - after training Tangle was able to correctly identify cancer 80 per cent of the time. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The 'Cocker' part of the Cocker Spaniel's name refers to the reason they were originally bred in the UK - to hunt woodcock. They were then exported to the US to hunt the American woodcock, bred to have slightly different attributes to enable it to specialise in tracking down the different type of bird.

3. What's in a name

The 'Cocker' part of the Cocker Spaniel's name refers to the reason they were originally bred in the UK - to hunt woodcock. They were then exported to the US to hunt the American woodcock, bred to have slightly different attributes to enable it to specialise in tracking down the different type of bird. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Both Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy had a Cocker Spaniel at the White House. President Nixon mentioned his dog Checkers in an infamous newscast where he defended himself against allegations of corruption - leading to it becoming known as 'the Checkers speech'.

4. A presidential pooch

Both Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy had a Cocker Spaniel at the White House. President Nixon mentioned his dog Checkers in an infamous newscast where he defended himself against allegations of corruption - leading to it becoming known as 'the Checkers speech'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Facebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.