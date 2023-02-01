News you can trust since 1845
These are the breeds of dog that need the least amount of grooming.

Cleanest Dogs: These are the 10 most clean breeds of adorable dog that need little bathing - including the loving Boston Terrier 🐶

These breeds of dog need little in the way of pampering and won’t cost you a fortune at the pet salon.

By David Hepburn
54 minutes ago

If you’ve been thinking about getting a dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged over the pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

Many dogs need plenty of attention to keep their coats in good order – with daily brushing an essential and regular visits to a professional groomer important to keep them in tip-top condition.

But others need little more than an occasional bath to keep them looking beautiful – saving you time and money. Here are 10 of the dogs that need the least amount of grooming, according to the American Kennel Club.

1. Dobermann

While large Dobermanns, also known as Doberman Pinschers, may cost you more than other dogs when it comes to pet food, they'll not require the services of a groomer. A weekly brush will get rid of any loose hair and that's all they need to maintain a healthy and shiny coat.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Chow Chow

The Chinese Chow Chow are one of the cleanest breeds of dog as they are fastidious about their appearance - not letting a speck of dirt remain on their coats for long. In fact, they often act more like cats than dogs - and are unlikely to ever create an unpleasant odour.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Beagle

Originally bred for hunting hare, the Beagle needs very little grooming to keep them neat and tidy. They do shed hair, but a weekly brush is usually more than enough when it comes to pampering.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Great Dane

Given their enormous size, it's fortunate that they don't need much grooming - it would be a full time job. Their short coats require minimal attention - just the occasional brush.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

