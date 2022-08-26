Chow Chow Trivia: These are 10 fun facts you should know about the popular and snuggly Chow Chow dog breed 🐶
They’re one of the most recognisable breeds of dog in the UK, but how much do you know about the loyal and loving Chow Chow?
The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent since the start of the global pandemic.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.
Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Chow Chow – these bear-like pooches have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.
Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.
