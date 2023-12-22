News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Some breeds of dog tend to form an extra-special bond with the younger members of the family.Some breeds of dog tend to form an extra-special bond with the younger members of the family.
Some breeds of dog tend to form an extra-special bond with the younger members of the family.

Choosing a Family Dog: Here are the 10 worst and best breeds of adorable dog for families with young children - from Chihuahua to Labrador 🐶

If you have young children and are looking to add a puppy to your family, here are the breeds that should top your list – and those you should avoid.
By David Hepburn
Published 22nd Feb 2022, 12:14 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 14:43 GMT

Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last few years – according to the Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing worth considering before making a decision is that certain breeds of dog get on really well with children, while others are really only suitable for grownups.

So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that make perfect pets for families with young children – and those that should be avoided.

Read more

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

Dog IQ 2023: Here are officially the 10 most and least clever breeds of adorable dog - from Golden Retriever to Bulldog

When it comes to the dogs most suited to families with youngsters, there's one particular top dog. Not content with just being the most popular dog in the UK, the Labrador Retriever is also the most child-friendly - thanks to their gentle, loving and outgoing nature.

1. Labrador Retriever

When it comes to the dogs most suited to families with youngsters, there's one particular top dog. Not content with just being the most popular dog in the UK, the Labrador Retriever is also the most child-friendly - thanks to their gentle, loving and outgoing nature. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
A more compact size family hound, Beagles tend to get on very well with children and love to play.

2. Beagle

A more compact size family hound, Beagles tend to get on very well with children and love to play. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Another gundog famed for it's placid nature, intelligence and good humour, the Golden Retriever is a perfect family pooch.

3. Golden Retriever

Another gundog famed for it's placid nature, intelligence and good humour, the Golden Retriever is a perfect family pooch. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The noble-looking Irish Setter is an outgoing and sweet-natured breed that loves big long walks and plenty of cuddles.

4. Irish Setter

The noble-looking Irish Setter is an outgoing and sweet-natured breed that loves big long walks and plenty of cuddles. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page