News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
How much do you know about the tiny and cute Chihuahua?How much do you know about the tiny and cute Chihuahua?
How much do you know about the tiny and cute Chihuahua?

Chihuahuas Facts: Here are 10 amazing things you need to know know about the loving Chihuahua breed 🐶

They’re one of the UK’s most popular breeds of dog, but how much do you really know about the tiny, adorable Chihuahua?
By David Hepburn
Published 30th Sep 2021, 11:49 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 10:52 BST

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

For all the latest dog news, chat advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Chihuahua– they are one of the UK’s most popular small dogs and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

Read more:

Dog IQ 2023: Here are officially the 10 most and least clever breeds of adorable dog - from Golden Retriever to Bulldog

Velcro Dogs 2022: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

The diminuative Chihuahua is the smallest breed of dog recognised by the UK Kennel Club.

1. Tiny characters

The diminuative Chihuahua is the smallest breed of dog recognised by the UK Kennel Club. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
One of the first written mentions of the Chihuahua was in a 1520 letter from Spanish Conquistador Hernan Cortés who said that the Aztecs raised and sold the little dogs as food.

2. A worrying first mention

One of the first written mentions of the Chihuahua was in a 1520 letter from Spanish Conquistador Hernan Cortés who said that the Aztecs raised and sold the little dogs as food. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Celebrity Chihuahua owners include Madonna, Demi Moore, Britney Spears, Reese Witherspoon, Sharon Osborne, and Mickey Rourke.

3. Famous fans

Celebrity Chihuahua owners include Madonna, Demi Moore, Britney Spears, Reese Witherspoon, Sharon Osborne, and Mickey Rourke. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Several cities in the USA, including Chandler in Arizona and Denver in Colorado, hold Chihuahua races on Cinco de Mayo (a celebration of a famous Mexican victory over the French).

4. A racing certainty

Several cities in the USA, including Chandler in Arizona and Denver in Colorado, hold Chihuahua races on Cinco de Mayo (a celebration of a famous Mexican victory over the French). Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Facebook