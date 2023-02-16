News you can trust since 1845
How much is that doggy in the window?

Cheap Dogs: These are the 10 most inexpensive breeds of adorable dog to buy as puppies - including the adorable Jack Russell 🐕

With puppy ownership continuing to soar post-lockdown and prices rocketing due to the increased demand, here are 10 dog breeds that are, relatively, cheap to buy. These are the least expensive breeds of lovable dog to buy as puppies.

By David Hepburn
7 minutes ago

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent during the global pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing worth bearing in mind is that certain breeds cost more to buy than others – with some breeds reaching prices of several thousand pounds.

So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that won’t break the bank to purchase as puppies.

1. Jack Russell Terrier

The cheeky and loving Jack Russell is perhaps the cheapest breed of puppy to buy - costing around £700-£1000.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Border Collie

The Border Collie is the world's most intelligent dogs and one of the cheapest - costing around £900-£1,300.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Patterdale Terrier

Another terrier takes second spot for most affordable pups. The low maintenance Patterdale Terrier tends to cost around £900-£1,200.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Manchester Terrier

Coming in two sizes - toy and standard - expect to pay around £1,000-£1,500 for a Manchester Terrier.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

