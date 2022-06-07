As we approach summer and the days get warmer and nights shorter, families up and down the UK are jumping at the chance to get away and spend some time outdoors.

A caravan or camping trip is the perfect opportunity to spend time with your family, whilst also being able to bring your beloved dog.

And, for the many new dog owners who welcomed pups into their homes over the pandemic, it might be the first break they’ve attempted with their pooch.

Read more

To help them out – along with experienced owners – food subscription experts Bella & Duke asked their Natural Canine Behaviourist, Caroline Spencer, to list her top 10 tips to help create perfect memories on holiday with your dog.

Caroline said: “Going on holiday should be fun for both you and your dog. It’s the perfect opportunity to spend some quality time together, away from work and other distractions.

"It’s important to find the right balance between bringing some home comforts, like their cosy bed or favourite toy, and going out, exploring nature and having new adventures.”

1. Make a doggy check-list Being organised and writing a list will help make sure you have everything you need for a seamless holiday. Remembering your dog’s favourite toy might make all the difference to how they settle in and enjoy the trip. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Get to know where you are staying Get as much information about the area you’re staying in as possible, from simple things like ensuring where you are going is dog friendly, to finding the best walking routes. Forward planning prevents any unforeseen hiccups and will ensure you have a relaxing and fun time with your family dog. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Travel in style It’s so important that your dog is comfy and kept cool when travelling, especially during long car journeys. Doing things such as putting the air conditioning on, shading out the back windows to protect them from direct sun, and stopping at service stations for short walks will make sure your dog feels calm and looked after. Don’t forget a bowl and water! Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Bring some home comforts Bringing your dog’s bed guarantees some quality R&R time for you both. Hold back from freshening it before your holidays, its usual home-smell is sure to make your dog feel comforted and relaxed. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales