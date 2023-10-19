News you can trust since 1845
Some dog breeds - like the adorable French Bulldog - are simply more relaxed than others.

Calm and Gentle Dogs: Here are 10 of the most chilled breeds of adorable dog - including the loving Saint Bernard 🐕

As dog ownership continues to soar post-lockdown, here are the breeds of pooch that make for the calmest pets.
By David Hepburn
Published 8th Dec 2021, 12:03 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 11:55 BST

The last couple of years have seen many of us add a new furry friend to our families, with the Kennel Club reporting dog ownership has soared since the start of the pandemic

Prospective owners looking for a new puppy have 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, along with numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you choose your new best friend.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallerganic dog.

Meanwhile, some will want a dog that has a calming influence on their home and family – avoiding more hyper breeds like Border Collies and Springer Spaniels.

So, here are the 10 calmest dog breeds, according to the American Kennel Club.

The gentle Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is known for its friendly and calming disposition. It makes them a chilled presence in any household - and suitable pets for young and old alike, happily curling up in their owners' laps for hours.

1. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

The gentle Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is known for its friendly and calming disposition. It makes them a chilled presence in any household - and suitable pets for young and old alike, happily curling up in their owners' laps for hours. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The striking Bergamasco Sheepdog is described by the American Kennel Club as being "bright, loyal, protective, and among the more calm dog breeds". Their showy coat needs surprisingly little grooming, so they are low maintenance too.

2. Bergamasco Sheepdog

The striking Bergamasco Sheepdog is described by the American Kennel Club as being "bright, loyal, protective, and among the more calm dog breeds". Their showy coat needs surprisingly little grooming, so they are low maintenance too. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Tibetan Spaniel has a calming and gentle - yet playful - temperament. Don't let their relaxed demeanor fool you though - they also make for tough competitors in dog sports like agility, rally and obedience.

3. Tibetan Spaniel

The Tibetan Spaniel has a calming and gentle - yet playful - temperament. Don't let their relaxed demeanor fool you though - they also make for tough competitors in dog sports like agility, rally and obedience. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

While the tiny Pekingese doesn't always get on well with children, according to the American Kennel Club once you have earned their respect they are "one of the more calm, affectionate, and kind of all canine companions". They are also a very outgoing and very friendly breed.

4. Pekingese

While the tiny Pekingese doesn't always get on well with children, according to the American Kennel Club once you have earned their respect they are "one of the more calm, affectionate, and kind of all canine companions". They are also a very outgoing and very friendly breed. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

