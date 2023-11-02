Calm Dogs 2023: These are 10 of the most gentle and chilled breeds of adorable dog - including the loving Bassett Hound 🐶
If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last few years.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here
Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallerganic dog.
Meanwhile, some will want a dog that has a calming influence on their home and family – avoiding more hyper breeds like Border Collies and Springer Spaniels.
So, here are the 10 calmest dog breeds, according to the American Kennel Club.
Read more:
Most Loving Dogs: Here are the 10 affectionate breeds of adorable dog that adore cuddles and pats - including the loving Labrador Retriever
Labrador Retriever Names: Here are the 10 most popular dog names in the world for adorable Labrador puppies
Dogs With Powerful Bites: These are the 11 breeds of adorable dog who have the strongest bite - including the strong Bulldog