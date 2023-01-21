News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Looking for inspiration to name a new puppy? Here are the UK's 10 most popular names for female dogs.

British Girl Dog Names: These are the 10 most popular female girl names for adorable puppies in the UK - including loving Luna 🐕

If you’re poised to get a cuddly new puppy but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from dog owners the length and breadth of the UK.

By David Hepburn
5 hours ago

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last three years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

If you’re struggling, pet sitter and dog walker network www.rover.com have researched the most popular dog names in the UK.

Here are their top 10 female names for dogs in Britain.

Read more:

Velcro Dogs 2022: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds 2021: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

1. Bella

Meaning 'beautiful' in a range of languages - including Italian, Spanish, Greek, Portuguese and Latin - Bella is the UK's most popular female dog name.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Luna

Luna was a moon goddess in Roman mythology, and is the second most popular female dog name in the UK.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Poppy

Taking the bronze medal position for female dog names in the UK is Poppy. It perhaps comes as no surprise that the name means 'red flower' in Latin.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Lola

The fourth most popular female dog name in Britain is Lola. Many owners may not realise that it has a less-than-cheery derivation, being a shortened version of Dolores, which means 'sorrows'.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3