It's hard to stay angry at even the naughtiest of dogs when they're as cute as this.

Bad dogs in pictures: Are these Britain's 9 naughtiest pups? Including Laya who destroyed 20 pairs of shoes

A nationwide competition has uncovered some of the most out of control pets in the UK.

By David Hepburn
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 11:09 am

Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for puppies remains high.

When they are young many dogs can be destructive – chewing socks, shoes and other interesting items they find around the house.

Most respond to training and grow out of their naughty phase, but others can be more stubborn, continuing to ruin their owner’s possessions.

Meanwhile, some pooches are eternally hungry and always on the lookout for a bin to raid, or a piece of food left unattended on a kitchen worktop.

Home contents insurance providers SO-SURE set out to find the UK’s naughtiest pet, with a £200 Next voucher up for grabs, and were inundated with entries.

Here is the mischievous winner and the other naughty contenders.

1. Laya

Laya, a mixed breed, won the competition after being caught destroying all the cushions on the sofa and covering the living room in feathers. She's also torn duvets apart and destroyed over 20 pairs of shoes.

2. Evie

Labrador Retriever Evie almost looks proud of herself after chewing through the family goal net.

3. Daisy

Daisy the Labrador was caught raiding the kitchen. Claims that a pair of cats broke in and caused the carnage fell on deaf ears.

4. Lightning

When 3-year-old Greyhound Lightning was given a brand new bed he decided it would look better in a hundred pieces.

