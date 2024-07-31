These are the dogs that are brave enough to be superheroes.These are the dogs that are brave enough to be superheroes.
These are the dogs that are brave enough to be superheroes.

Bravest Dogs 2024: These are the 10 most courageous breeds of adorable dog in the world - including the bold Rottweiler 🐕

By David Hepburn
Published 4th Aug 2021, 16:50 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2024, 14:15 BST
If you are looking for a dog that's afraid of absolutely nothing then these are the breeds that fit the bill.

Dog ownership has soared in recent years according to the Kennel Club and there seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups – with around one-in-three UK households now containing at least one four-legged friend.

There are a huge 221 breeds of dog to choose from so it’s best to do your homework before picking your perfect four-legged friend.

Dog Lifespans 2024: Here is how long you can expect 18 popular breeds of adorable dog to live on average - including the loving Labrador Retriever

Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

But if you are looking for a dog that will be fearless in protecting you and your family from danger, there are a few brave breeds you should consider first.

Here are 10 of the most courageous breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Dogs Training: These are the 10 easiest to train breeds of adorable dog - including the loving Labrador

Not Aggressive Dogs: These 10 adorable dog breeds are unlikely to show aggression - including the loving Labrador Retriever

Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Does My Dog Love Me? Here are 12 telltale signs that your adorable and affectionate dog loves you too - from licking to yawning

These are 10 breeds of dog perfect for those struggling with anxiety

These are 10 of the best breeds for dog owners who live alone

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of adorable dog since lockdown sent prices soaring

These are the 10 best adorable breeds of dog to choose if you have young children

Whether it's sniffing out bombs for the army or controlling crowds for the police, German Shepherds are the bravest of all the dog breeds. As a family pet they will happily put their life on the line to keep you safe

1. German Shepherd

Whether it's sniffing out bombs for the army or controlling crowds for the police, German Shepherds are the bravest of all the dog breeds. As a family pet they will happily put their life on the line to keep you safePhoto: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Often a misunderstood breed, the Rottweiler isn't overly-aggressive in normal curcumstances and can make a loving and gentle family pet. They are very protective though, and fear nothing, making them a buglar's worst nightmare.

2. Rottweiler

Often a misunderstood breed, the Rottweiler isn't overly-aggressive in normal curcumstances and can make a loving and gentle family pet. They are very protective though, and fear nothing, making them a buglar's worst nightmare.Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Originally used by gamekeepers to tackle and pin down poachers, the Bullmastiff has retained the fearless instinct to tackle those who are doing harm. As long as they are properly socialised and trained they can also be affectionate family pets.

3. Bullmastiff

Originally used by gamekeepers to tackle and pin down poachers, the Bullmastiff has retained the fearless instinct to tackle those who are doing harm. As long as they are properly socialised and trained they can also be affectionate family pets.Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Affectionate and docile when relaxing with its owner, the Presa Canario becomes a completely different animal when threatened. Wary of strangers, it's a breed that can be aggressive and so is one probably best avoided when looking for a family pet.

4. Presa Canario

Affectionate and docile when relaxing with its owner, the Presa Canario becomes a completely different animal when threatened. Wary of strangers, it's a breed that can be aggressive and so is one probably best avoided when looking for a family pet.Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DogsRottweilerFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.