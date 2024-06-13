Dog ownership has soared in recent years according to the Kennel Club and there seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups – as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.

There are a huge 221 breeds of dog to choose from so it’s best to do your homework before picking your perfect four-legged friend.

Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

But if you are looking for a dog that will be fearless in protecting you and your family from danger, there are a few brave breeds you should consider first.

Here are 10 of the most courageous breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

1 . Rottweiler Often a misunderstood breed, the Rottweiler isn't overly-aggressive in normal curcumstances and can make a loving and gentle family pet. They are very protective though, and fear nothing, making them a buglar's worst nightmare.

2 . German Shepherd Whether it's sniffing out bombs for the army or controlling crowds for the police, German Shepherds are the bravest of all the dog breeds. As a family pet they will happily put their life on the line to keep you safe.

3 . Presa Canario Affectionate and docile when relaxing with its owner, the Presa Canario becomes a completely different animal when threatened. Wary of strangers, it's a breed that can be aggressive and so is one probably best avoided when looking for a family pet.