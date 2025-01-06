Dog ownership has soared in recent years according to the Kennel Club and there seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups.

There are a huge 221 breeds of dog to choose from so it’s best to do your homework before picking your perfect four-legged friend.

Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

But if you are looking for a dog that will be fearless in protecting you and your family from danger, there are a few brave breeds you should consider first.

Here are 10 of the most courageous breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

1 . Rottweiler Often a misunderstood breed, the Rottweiler isn't overly-aggressive in normal curcumstances and can make a loving and gentle family pet. They are very protective though, and fear nothing, making them a buglar's worst nightmare. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . German Shepherd Whether it's sniffing out bombs for the army or controlling crowds for the police, German Shepherds are the bravest of all the dog breeds. As a family pet they will happily put their life on the line to keep you safe Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Boerboel Also known as the South African mastiff, the Boerboel was used in its native South Africa to guard homesteads. They are one of the most powerful breeds of dog and fear nothing. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Presa Canario Affectionate and docile when relaxing with its owner, the Presa Canario becomes a completely different animal when threatened. Wary of strangers, it's a breed that can be aggressive and so is one probably best avoided when looking for a family pet. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales