Top dog when it comes to male puppy names in the UK is Alfie. It comes from Spanish and means 'noble and ready'.

Boy Dog Names UK: Here are the 10 most popular male puppy names for adorable dogs in the UK 🐶

If you’re poised to get a cuddly new male pup but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from dog owners the length and breadth of the UK.

By David Hepburn
3 minutes ago

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last three years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and demand for four-legged friends remains quite high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’re struggling, pet sitter and dog walker network www.rover.com have researched the most popular dog names in the UK.

Here are their top 10 male names for dogs in Britain.

1. Male dog names

Looking for inspiration to name your new puppy? Here are the UK's most popular male dog names.

2. Charlie

Charlie is the second most popular male puppy name in Britain. A shortened form of Charles, it means 'free man'.

3. Milo

The bronze medal for most popular British dog names goes to Milo. It comes from Slavic languages and means 'dear' or 'beloved'.

4. Max

Max takes fourth place in the UK's top male dog names. It's a shortened version of Maximilian, meaning 'greatest'.

