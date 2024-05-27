How much do you know about the adorable Boxer dog breed?How much do you know about the adorable Boxer dog breed?
Boxer Dog Facts: These are 10 interesting things you probably didn't know about the loving Boxer 🐕

By David Hepburn
Published 13th Oct 2021, 13:00 BST
Updated 27th May 2024, 15:58 BST
Boxers are one of the UK’s most popular breeds, but how much do you actually know about the cute and loyal dog?

The last few years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club has seen dog ownership soar to record levels.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Boxer – they are one of the UK’s most popular breeds and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the Boxer.

A Boxer has never been awarded the Best in Show rosette at Crufts but has had more luck on the other side of the Atlantic. The breed has been victorious at the Westminster Dog Show - the most prestigious in the USA - on four occasions, in 1947, 1949, 1951, and 1970.

1. Show dogs

A Boxer has never been awarded the Best in Show rosette at Crufts but has had more luck on the other side of the Atlantic. The breed has been victorious at the Westminster Dog Show - the most prestigious in the USA - on four occasions, in 1947, 1949, 1951, and 1970. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Boxers have been used for a whole range of jobs, thanks to their intelligence and versatility, including as service dogs, guide dogs for the blind, therapy dogs, police dogs and even to herd cattle or sheep.

2. A versatile breed

Boxers have been used for a whole range of jobs, thanks to their intelligence and versatility, including as service dogs, guide dogs for the blind, therapy dogs, police dogs and even to herd cattle or sheep. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Boxer is a hunting mastiff developed in Germany in the late 19th century from the now-extinct Bullenbeisser and Bulldogs imported from the UK.

3. Made in Germany

The Boxer is a hunting mastiff developed in Germany in the late 19th century from the now-extinct Bullenbeisser and Bulldogs imported from the UK. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

In 1895, three Germans - named Friedrich Robert, Elard König, and R Höpner - founded the world's first Boxer Club. The creators of the Deutscher Boxer Club were then the first people to put a Boxer in exhibition at a dog show the following year.

4. In the club

In 1895, three Germans - named Friedrich Robert, Elard König, and R Höpner - founded the world's first Boxer Club. The creators of the Deutscher Boxer Club were then the first people to put a Boxer in exhibition at a dog show the following year. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

