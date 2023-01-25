News you can trust since 1845
How much do you know about the adorable Border Terrier breed of dog?

Border Terrier Trivia: These are 10 dog facts you might not know about the adorable Border Terrier breed 🐕

They’re one of the UK’s most popular breeds of dog, but how much do you know about the loving and fun Border Terrier?

By David Hepburn
3 hours ago

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent over the pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Border Terrrier – they were one of the UK’s 12 most popular dog breeds in 2020 and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

1. What's in a name?

The Border Terrier is named after the area where is was first developed in the early 18th century - in the Cheviot Hills on the border between England and Scotland.

2. A change of name

The breed has only been known as the Border Terrier since the late 1800s - before then it was referred to as the Coquetdale Terrier or Redesdale Terrier.

3. In the club

The Border Terrier Club is the oldest of all the breed clubs in the UK and was founded in 1920.

4. Two coats for the price of one

The Border Terrier has two coats - a short, soft undercoat, and a wiry, weather-resistant outer coat.

