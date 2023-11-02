News you can trust since 1845
Looking for inspiration to name your new Border Terrier puppy?

Top Border Terrier Puppy Names 2023: Here are the top 10 dog names for the adorable Border Terrier 🐕

If you’re poised to get a new Border Terrier puppy but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.

By David Hepburn
Published 29th Nov 2021, 13:36 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 10:12 GMT

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last few years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dogfamily-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’ve opted for an adorable Border Terrier then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their loveable Border Terrier.

Here are their top 10 Border Terrier names.

Teddy is the most popular name with Border Terrier owners. It's a shortened version of Edward or Theodore, meaning 'gift of god' or 'rich'. Of course it's probably number one due to the cuddly toy teddy bear, inspired by US President Theodore Roosevelt.

Teddy is the most popular name with Border Terrier owners. It's a shortened version of Edward or Theodore, meaning 'gift of god' or 'rich'. Of course it's probably number one due to the cuddly toy teddy bear, inspired by US President Theodore Roosevelt. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The second most popular name for Border Terriers is Bertie. It's a name that comes from both Old English and Old German, meaning 'noble' and 'illustrious'.

The second most popular name for Border Terriers is Bertie. It's a name that comes from both Old English and Old German, meaning 'noble' and 'illustrious'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The final podium place for Border Terrier names goes to Stanley. It's another Old English name meaning 'stony meadow'.

The final podium place for Border Terrier names goes to Stanley. It's another Old English name meaning 'stony meadow'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Just missing out on a place in the top three Border Terrier names is Archie. It's a shortened form of the German name Archibald, meaning 'bold or brave'.

Just missing out on a place in the top three Border Terrier names is Archie. It's a shortened form of the German name Archibald, meaning 'bold or brave'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

