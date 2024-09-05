A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes last year – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and demand for four-legged friends remains high.

Around one-in-three UK households now contain at least one four-legged friend.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name. If you’ve opted for an adorable Border Collie then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their loveable Border Collie.

Here are their top 10 Border Collie names.

1 . Max Taking the last podium place for the most common Border Collie names is Max. It's a shortened form of the Latin name Maximilian, meaning 'the greatest'.

2 . Skye Top dog when it comes to Border Collie names is Skye. It comes from the Norse word for 'cloud' and is the name of the largest island in the Inner Hebrides.

3 . Jess Jess takes fourth spot in the list of Border Collie names. It's a shortened form of the name Jessica, meaning 'god beholds'.

4 . Meg Meg is the runner up when it comes to popular Border Collie names. It's a name of English origin, short for Megan or Margaret, and means 'pearl'.