If you’re poised to get a new Border Collie puppy but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last few years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name. If you’ve opted for an adorable Border Collie then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their loveable Border Collie.

Here are their top 10 Border Collie names.

1 . Max Taking the last podium place for the most common Border Collie names is Max. It's a shortened form of the Latin name Maximilian, meaning 'the greatest'.

2 . Skye Top dog when it comes to Border Collie names is Skye. It comes from the Norse word for 'cloud' and is the name of the largest island in the Inner Hebrides.

3 . Jess Jess takes fourth spot in the list of Border Collie names. It's a shortened form of the name Jessica, meaning 'god beholds'.