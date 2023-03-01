News you can trust since 1845
Some dogs are more likely to give their owner - or other humans - a painful nip than others.

Biting Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog who are most likely to bite and snap - including the loving Border Collie 🐕

With demand for pups continuing to rocket post-lockdown, here are the breeds of dogs that are most likely to bite humans.

By David Hepburn
3 minutes ago

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged since the start of the global pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Different breeds of dog also tend to have very different personalities – with some more likely to lash out with nips, nibbles and even bites.

Of course any dog is capable of delivering a damaging bite, while most dogs of any breed are unlikely to do any damage unless seriously provoked, but there are certain breeds who have temperaments making them more likely to be aggressive than others.

Researchers in the USA carried out a survey of some of the estimated five million canine bites suffered in the country each year, seperating them into types of dog.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that they found were most likely to bite.

1. Border Collie

The Border Collie is the world's most intelligent dog breed, but they have been bred to herd and protect livestock - using their teeth if necessary. They may well give a nip while playing or exercising with their owner, but a stern word will let them know it's not acceptable. In every other way they are a loving and gentle family dog.

2. Jack Russell Terrier

It may surprise some that the Jack Russell Terrier is the dog most likely to bite. These popular small dogs were originally bred to hunt and kill rats and other vermin, so giving chase and biting are very much in their DNA - although can be minimised with training.

3. Siberian Husky

The Siberian Husky is not a breed for a novice dog owner. They are intelligent and playful but can get belligerent, rowdy and destructive - particularly if they don't get the huge amount of exercise they need or if their owner doesn't fully assert their dominance. This problematic behaviour can unfortunately include biting.

4. Chihuahua

When you're as tiny as a Chihuahua it's perhaps not surprising that you feel the need to stamp your authority on situations. This can result in the tiny pups being both noisy and nippy - traits that need to be dealt with early in life or they may become permanent.

