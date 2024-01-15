News you can trust since 1845
Biggest Dogs: These are the 12 largest breeds of adorable dog - snuggly gentle giants including the Saint Bernard 🐕

With the number of people buying new dogs soaring, here are the largest breeds that you might like to add to your family.
By David Hepburn
Published 18th Jul 2021, 18:18 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2024, 11:11 GMT

Many of us have welcomed new four-legged family members over the last few years, as the Kennel Club has seen dog ownership reach record levels.

If you are looking for a furry new addition to your home then choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

But if you have plenty of space and an active lifestyle you might want to consider a larger dog – which tend to make loyal and loving companions and are often more adaptable and easier to train than their more diminutive cousins.

So, if you’re wanting to get a dog and ‘go large’, these are the 12 biggest gentle giants out there.

The English Mastiff is officially the largest dog in the world. According to the Guiness Book of Records - a dog called Zorba weighed in at 142.7 kg and stood 27 inches high in 1981.

The English Mastiff is officially the largest dog in the world. According to the Guiness Book of Records - a dog called Zorba weighed in at 142.7 kg and stood 27 inches high in 1981. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The magestic Great Dane may not quite be the largest dog in the world but it is the tallest. The Guinness Book of Records include a Great Dane called Zeus who stood an amazing 44 inches from the ground. They may be huge but are known for being loving and playful.

The magestic Great Dane may not quite be the largest dog in the world but it is the tallest. The Guinness Book of Records include a Great Dane called Zeus who stood an amazing 44 inches from the ground. They may be huge but are known for being loving and playful. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Originally bred to resue people in the Alps, the Saint Bernard is big enough and strong enough to trek through deep snow for miles. Weighing in at up to 91kg they are loyal and make great guard dogs.

Originally bred to resue people in the Alps, the Saint Bernard is big enough and strong enough to trek through deep snow for miles. Weighing in at up to 91kg they are loyal and make great guard dogs. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Weighing in at up to 70kg, Neopolitan Mastiffs are Italian gentle giants that are known for loving their families unconditionally, but can be wary of strangers.

Weighing in at up to 70kg, Neopolitan Mastiffs are Italian gentle giants that are known for loving their families unconditionally, but can be wary of strangers. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

