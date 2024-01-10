Biggest Dogs on Earth: These are the 10 largest breeds of adorable dog in the world - cuddly snuggly gentle giants 🐕
UK Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged to record highs in recent years – with a third of all households now including a dog.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
You may opt for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.
But if you have plenty of space and an active lifestyle you might want to consider a larger dog – which tend to make loyal and loving companions and are often more adaptable and easier to train than their more diminutive cousins.
So, if you’re wanting to get a dog and ‘go large’, these are the 10 biggest gentle giants out there.
