As demand for puppies continues to soar post-lockdown, here are the breeds that are perfect for those looking for a courageous guard dog.

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallerganic dog.

Some are looking for a dog that will make them feel safer in their own home – and, with many guard dogs also affectionate and loyal, they can make great all-round family pets.

Here are the 10 best dog breeds for to protect your property and family, according to the American Kennel Club.

1. Rottweiler A breed that sometimes get a bad reputation for being aggressive, a well-bred Rottweiler will only show aggression when it, its home or its family are under threat. When not on guard dog duty they are calm, confident, loving and playful.

2. Staffordshire Bull Terrier Another hugely popular choice in the UK, the Staffordshire Bull Terriers were originally bred to fight and make brave, compact muscular and tenacious guard dogs. They are also incredibly loyal and loving.

3. Akita Originally from Japan, where they are venerated as family protectors, the Akita's extreme vigilance and distrust of strangers means they can be trusted to keep your safe. They are also playful and love human companionship.

4. Australian Shepherd Used in their native Australia to guard ranches in the Outback, the Australian Shepherd is a breed that is as brave as it is beautiful - and are also great with young children.