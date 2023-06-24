News you can trust since 1845
Greyhound Facts: These are 10 interesting dog facts you need to know about the adorable and lovable Greyhound breed 🐕

They’re one of the UK’s most popular dog breeds, but how much do you really know about the lovable, speedy, and surprisingly sleepy Greyhound?
By David Hepburn
Published 21st Sep 2021, 14:18 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 15:46 BST

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent over the pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect puppy.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Greyhound – they regularly crop up lists of Britain’s most popular dogs and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

The Greyhound is one of the oldest breeds of dog that are still kept as pets today. A skeleton of a Greyhound was excavated in Syria and was found to date back around 4,000 years.

1. An ancient breed

The Greyhound is one of the oldest breeds of dog that are still kept as pets today. A skeleton of a Greyhound was excavated in Syria and was found to date back around 4,000 years.

Greyhounds come in a huge range of colours - there are at least 30, incorporating a variety of combinations of white, brindle, fawn, black, red, and grey.

2. A coat of many colours

Greyhounds come in a huge range of colours - there are at least 30, incorporating a variety of combinations of white, brindle, fawn, black, red, and grey.

King Henry VIII was a huge fan Greyhounds and had a large collection of the dog, which is still a symbol of the House of York. Queen Elizabeth also loved the breed, enacting 'The Law of the Lease', giving prey a head start before being hunted by her speedy pets.

3. Loved by royalty

King Henry VIII was a huge fan Greyhounds and had a large collection of the dog, which is still a symbol of the House of York. Queen Elizabeth also loved the breed, enacting 'The Law of the Lease', giving prey a head start before being hunted by her speedy pets.

It may seem to be obvious that the Greyhound got its name by simply being a grey dog, but that's not the case. Prominent linguists believe that they name actually translates as 'fair dog' and comes from the Old English moniker 'grighund'.

4. What's in a name?

It may seem to be obvious that the Greyhound got its name by simply being a grey dog, but that's not the case. Prominent linguists believe that they name actually translates as 'fair dog' and comes from the Old English moniker 'grighund'.

