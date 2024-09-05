Lookingf or a first dog can be confusing when there are so many breeds out there.Lookingf or a first dog can be confusing when there are so many breeds out there.
By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 3rd Aug 2021, 13:35 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2024, 12:20 BST
If you’ve never had a dog before, these are the most suitable breeds to pick.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership has soared to record levels.

Around one-in-three UK households now include at least one four-legged friend of the canine kind.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

One thing to take into consideration is whether you are an experienced or new dog owner, with certain breeds far more challenging than others for newcomers to the canine club.

Of course, depending on your lifestyle and circumstances there’s no one size fits all approach – but first time owners should consider breeds that tend to be easy to train, eager to please, and friendly.

Here are the 10 best breeds for first-time dog owners, according to the American Kennel Club.

The most popular dog in the Britain is also a pretty good choice for a first time owner. The Labrador Retriever has the perfect combination of brains, beauty and friendliness. It should be noted though that they need regular exercise and don't like being left alone for long periods of time.

The most popular dog in the Britain is also a pretty good choice for a first time owner. The Labrador Retriever has the perfect combination of brains, beauty and friendliness. It should be noted though that they need regular exercise and don't like being left alone for long periods of time. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

A perfect first pet for somebody looking for a house dog, the Shih Tzu is a friendly breed that needs little in the way of space or exercise. They are also highly intelligent and easy to train.

A perfect first pet for somebody looking for a house dog, the Shih Tzu is a friendly breed that needs little in the way of space or exercise. They are also highly intelligent and easy to train. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Poodles are incredibly intelligent dogs and have hypoallergenic coats - explaining their huge popularity around the world. They even come in three sizes - Standard, Miniature and Toy - so there's guaranteed to be one to suit your home and lifestyle.

Poodles are incredibly intelligent dogs and have hypoallergenic coats - explaining their huge popularity around the world. They even come in three sizes - Standard, Miniature and Toy - so there's guaranteed to be one to suit your home and lifestyle. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Collie is a larger dog that needs quite a lot of exercise, but as long as you live an active lifestyle they make great first dogs. They are a breeze to train and are a loyal, affectionate and devoted breed.

The Collie is a larger dog that needs quite a lot of exercise, but as long as you live an active lifestyle they make great first dogs. They are a breeze to train and are a loyal, affectionate and devoted breed. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

