A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership has soared to record levels.

Around one-in-three UK households now contains at least one four-legged friend.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Our lifestyle has a huge bearing on which type of dog will work best for us – if you have limited space you might want to look at small dogs, while the more elderly pet owner should place certain breeds at the top of their wishlist.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

But if you are looking for a dog to benefit your mental health you should consider one of the breeds that are proven to make good emotional supprt animals.

These are gentle, laid-back and sociable pets that provide their owners with therapeutic benefits, including anxiety relief and making them feel more comfortable in certain social settings.

They’re also thought to sense when you are not at your best, lavishing you with extra affection to help you feel better.

Here are the 10 most empathetic breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

Read more