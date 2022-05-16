Data collected by Direct Line Pet Insurance found that around 2,760 dogs were stolen last year – 321 more than in 2020, a 16 per cent rise since 2015, and the equivalent of nearly eight dogs every day.
The most targeted breeds are French Bulldogs, Jack Russell Terriers, Chihuahuas and Pugs, with dognappers most commonly taking pups from gardens, homes, parks and cars.
Due to this threat to our furry friends, experts at PuppyHero.com have collated a list of the top tips to prevent dog theft.
Here’s what you can do to protect your precious pup when you're at home.
1. Seecure your home
Protect your and pet by securing your property - consider dog cameras, CCTV, and video doorbells.
2. Protect outdoor spaces
Dogs are easily taken from gardens - especially front gardens - so make sure to secure your garden with tall fences.
3. Lock and alarm
Lock and alarm gates to prevent unwanted intruders.
4. Light up
Leave a light on if your dog is home alone: this can be helpful in the evening, so it looks like someone is in. Alongside this, always turn an outside light on for supervised late night toilet trips so you can see your dog at all times.
