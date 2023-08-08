News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
If you are looking for a new dog, there are certain breeds that just don't mix that well with young children.If you are looking for a new dog, there are certain breeds that just don't mix that well with young children.
If you are looking for a new dog, there are certain breeds that just don't mix that well with young children.

Bad Family Friendly Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog best avoided by families with younger children - including the Chihuahua 🐶

While these adorable pups can make fantastic pets, they should be avoided by prospective owners who have young children, or those planning a family.
By David Hepburn
Published 31st Aug 2021, 15:35 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 17:36 BST

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last two years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Our lifestyle has a huge bearing on which type of dog will work best for us – if you have limited space you might want to look at small dogs, while the more elderly pet owner should place certain breeds at the top of their wishlist.

Meanwhile, certain breeds have particular attributes or temperaments which mean that they simply aren’t suitable for households with young children.

Here are the 10 breeds of dogs that should be avoided by young families, according to the American Kennel Club.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our ScotsdogFacebook group here

Read more:

Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Labrador Retriever Names: Here are the 10 most popular dog names in the world for adorable Labrador puppies

Dogs With Powerful Bites: These are the 11 breeds of adorable dog who have the strongest bite - including the strong Bulldog

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

As the name suggests, Australian Shepherds were originally bred to herd sheep. One way they did this was to nip at the feet of the sheep, and its behaviour that they can now exhibit when young children are running around.

1. Australian Shepherd

As the name suggests, Australian Shepherds were originally bred to herd sheep. One way they did this was to nip at the feet of the sheep, and its behaviour that they can now exhibit when young children are running around. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
A large and beautiful dog bred to hunt big game, the Weimaraner sometimes doesn't know its own strength and can enjoy playing rough with its human family. This is no problem when it comes to adults, but can be a problem with youngsters.

2. Weimaraner

A large and beautiful dog bred to hunt big game, the Weimaraner sometimes doesn't know its own strength and can enjoy playing rough with its human family. This is no problem when it comes to adults, but can be a problem with youngsters. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
They may be small, but Chihuahuas can be fairly aggressive if their personal space is invaded and are liable to snap - a recipe for disaster for curious toddlers.

3. Chihuahua

They may be small, but Chihuahuas can be fairly aggressive if their personal space is invaded and are liable to snap - a recipe for disaster for curious toddlers. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
They may look like big cuddly teddy bears, but Chow Chows can become annoyed by children yelling and running around - potentially responding with aggression.

4. Chow Chow

They may look like big cuddly teddy bears, but Chow Chows can become annoyed by children yelling and running around - potentially responding with aggression. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:DogsFacebookDog ownersPuppies