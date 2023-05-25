News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Some breeds of dogs are particularly well suited to serving their country.Some breeds of dogs are particularly well suited to serving their country.
Some breeds of dogs are particularly well suited to serving their country.

Army Dogs: Here are the 10 breeds of adorbale dog that make the best military dogs - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐕

These canines have the perfect range of attributes for the serious job of serving their country in times of war.
By David Hepburn
Published 1st Feb 2022, 15:38 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 10:00 BST

According to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared over the global pandemic.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition, as a huge number of us did during the pandemic.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Of course, while dogs make amazing pets, they also have a range of important jobs to carry out – from herding sheep to guiding blind and partially-sighted people about their daily lives.

They are also used by the armed forces to carry out crucial missions both during war and in peacetime.

They even have their own medal for bravery – the PDSA Dickin Medal is the highest award any animal can receive while serving in the military and was created during World War 2.

These are the 10 breeds that make the best military dogs.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Labrador Retriever Names 2022: Here are the 10 most popular dog names in the world for adorable Labrador puppies

Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds 2021: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

The Belgian Malinois have largely the same attributes as their German Shepherd cousins, but come in a slightly smaller package. The fact that they are more compact can be crucial for missions requiring animals to be parachuted into war zones, or access narrow passages.

1. Belgian Malinois

The Belgian Malinois have largely the same attributes as their German Shepherd cousins, but come in a slightly smaller package. The fact that they are more compact can be crucial for missions requiring animals to be parachuted into war zones, or access narrow passages. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
German Shepherds have every attribute required of a military dog, making them the most popular choice for armies around the world. They are strong, agile, loyal, highly trainable and will stay calm in even the most hostile environment.

2. German Shepherd

German Shepherds have every attribute required of a military dog, making them the most popular choice for armies around the world. They are strong, agile, loyal, highly trainable and will stay calm in even the most hostile environment. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Dobermann is a particularly popular choice for the US army, where they have earned the nickname 'the Devil Dog of the Marines' since first serving during Wold War 2. Their strenrth and athleticism makes them a great choice for a patrol dog.

3. Dobermann

The Dobermann is a particularly popular choice for the US army, where they have earned the nickname 'the Devil Dog of the Marines' since first serving during Wold War 2. Their strenrth and athleticism makes them a great choice for a patrol dog. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Not all military dogs are big and brawny. The Yorkshire Terrier's diminuative size, combined with a fearless nature, means they can carry out tasks that bigger dogs simply can't. During World War Two, for example, they were used to pull telegraph wires down thin tunnels to allow communication.

4. Yorkshire Terrier

Not all military dogs are big and brawny. The Yorkshire Terrier's diminuative size, combined with a fearless nature, means they can carry out tasks that bigger dogs simply can't. During World War Two, for example, they were used to pull telegraph wires down thin tunnels to allow communication. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Facebook