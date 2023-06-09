News you can trust since 1845
Some dogs find it very hard to be left alone.

Anxious Dogs: 10 breeds of pedigree dog likely to develop separation anxiety - including Labradors 🐕

Some pups find it difficult to adjust to being alone – a problem that will have beem amplified by many dogs having more human company over the pandemic.
By David Hepburn
Published 4th Aug 2021, 15:19 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 16:19 BST

Dog ownership has soared over the last few years according to the Kennel Club – with record numbers of people opening up their home up to a new puppy.

There seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.

The breed of dog you choose is very important, with different types suiting people with different lifestyles.

Some breeds are likely to hate being left alone for long – potentially suffering separation anxiety.

Symptoms of the condition includue destructive behaviour, signs of stress, persistant howling or whining, and even stomach complaints.

Here are 10 of the breeds that are most susceptible to suffering from separation anxiety, according to the American Kennel Club - pups you should avoid if you intend to leave them for more than a couple of hours a day.

The Vizsla, a breed originally from Hungary, are known as the ultimate in 'velcro dogs' as they stick so closely to their owner's side. They hate being left alone for even a short while.

1. Vizsla

The Vizsla, a breed originally from Hungary, are known as the ultimate in 'velcro dogs' as they stick so closely to their owner's side. They hate being left alone for even a short while. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Border Collie is one of the most active breeds of dog - bred to be out and about with their master herding sheep. Their high energy levels and intelligence mean they need a huge amount of stimulation and regular lack of company will lead to separation anxiety very quickly.

2. Border Collie

The Border Collie is one of the most active breeds of dog - bred to be out and about with their master herding sheep. Their high energy levels and intelligence mean they need a huge amount of stimulation and regular lack of company will lead to separation anxiety very quickly. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Another breed of 'velcro dog' the Dalmation shouldn't be left alone for more than two hours. If they suffer from separation anxiety you'll know because they'll destroy anything they can get their paws on.

3. Dalmation

Another breed of 'velcro dog' the Dalmation shouldn't be left alone for more than two hours. If they suffer from separation anxiety you'll know because they'll destroy anything they can get their paws on. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Much like the Bichon Frise, the Havanese is breed created to be a lapdog and desire human companionship above all else. Leaving this Cuban breed alone for too long is a recipe for disaster.

4. Havanese

Much like the Bichon Frise, the Havanese is breed created to be a lapdog and desire human companionship above all else. Leaving this Cuban breed alone for too long is a recipe for disaster. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

