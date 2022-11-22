Dogs have been man’s best friend for many thousands of years – some of today’s breeds having been around since ancient times relatively unchanged.
It’s thought that the dog was the first domestic breed of animal, with archaeologists discovering confirmed dog remains in human graves dating back as far as 14,700 years ago.
Some believe that animals related to the wolf were used as companions up to an amazing 36,000 years ago, when humans first became hunter gatherers.
Many of these breeds have since become extinct, while others have thrived and survived.
Here are the 10 oldest breeds, according to scientists.
1. Basenji
There is some discussion about what is the oldest breed of dog still in existence, with the Basenji a leading candidate. Also well known for being the only breed of dog that doesn't bark (they make a strange yodelling noise), they have been found portrayed in cave paintings in Libya that date back to around 6000BC.
2. Saluki
One of a number of breeds that can be traced back to ancient Egypt, dogs that look like the elegant Saluki can be seen on Egyptian graves dating back to around 2100BC. The breed then spread to China where records exist of them from 685AD.
3. Afghan Hound
Closely related to the Saluki, the Afghan Hound is another breed that many think originated in ancient Egypt thousands of years ago. Christian legend has it that Noah chose to take the Afghan Hound onto his flood-surviving arc - showing how long the breed has been around.
4. Tibetan Mastiff
The Tibetan Mastiff is thought to be the ancestor of all modern Mastiff breeds. They were used by tribes in Tibet to protect livestock from local predators such as wolves and bears. A recent study concluded that it could be the first breed to be domesticated, around 58,000 years ago.
