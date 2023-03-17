News you can trust since 1845
Some breeds of dog have a distinguished record of success at the Westminster Dog Show.

American Show Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that have won most Westminster Best in Shows - including the Wire Fox Terrier 🐕

It’s the biggest and more prestigious dog show in the USA - and history has taught us that some breeds have a better chance of winning the big prize than others.

By David Hepburn
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT

The 146th edition of the celebration of everything canine took place last year at the Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York.

Nearly 3,500 dogs took part in America’s answer to Crufts, with Trumpet becoming the first Bloodhound to win the Best in Show title.

While Trumpet made history at the second oldest continuous sporting event in the USA after the Kentucky Derby, other breeds are more used to topping the podium and winning that sought after rosette.

Here are the breeds of dog that have received Westminster’s highest accolade the most times.

The Terrier Group is by far the most successful group at Westminster, with 45 wins out of 103 occasions - led by the Fox Wire Terrier with an impressive 15 triumphs.

1. Wire Fox Terrier

The Terrier Group is by far the most successful group at Westminster, with 45 wins out of 103 occasions - led by the Fox Wire Terrier with an impressive 15 triumphs. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The second most successful dog breed at Westminster is also a terrier - the Scottish Terrier with eight wins.

2. Scottish Terrier

The second most successful dog breed at Westminster is also a terrier - the Scottish Terrier with eight wins. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

With six Best in Show titles, the English Springer Spaniel is the most successful non-terrier in Westminster history.

3. English Springer Spaniel

With six Best in Show titles, the English Springer Spaniel is the most successful non-terrier in Westminster history. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Perhaps the dog breed people think of first when imagining the perfect show pup, the Standard Poodle has five Westminster titles.

4. Standard Poodle

Perhaps the dog breed people think of first when imagining the perfect show pup, the Standard Poodle has five Westminster titles. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

