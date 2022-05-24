Dog ownership soared by close to eight per cent over the last two years according to the Kennel Club, as lockdown meant people felt more able to open their home up to a new puppy.

There seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pooch – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

Some dogs tend to shed hair constantly, proving problematic for those with allergies and leaving carpets and clothes coated with discarded fur.

If you want to avoid this then there are certain breeds your should score off your list.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that shed most hair, according to the American Kennel Club.

1. Labrador Retriever Many first-time Labrador Retriever owners are amazed by how much hair their new pet sheds. The UK's most popular dog breed may have a neat and short coat that requires very little grooming, but they constantly shed all year round, leaving labrador-shaped piles of hair in favourite sleeping spots.

2. Great Pyrenees Owners of Great Pyrenees don't have to worry so much about their dog's hair on light carpets, but be prepared to constantly remove their snow-white fur from any dark clothing you dare to wear.

3. Shiba Inu A small dog with a big shedding reputation, the Shiba Inu only loses moderate amounts of hair year-round. Twice a year though, it can seem like they lose their entire coat several times a day - requiring a lot of hoovering and brushing.

4. Alaskan Malamute Another dog bred to withstand chilly temperatures in its icy homeland, the Alaskan Malamute has thick long hair that sheds constantly for much of the year.