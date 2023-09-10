News you can trust since 1845
Some breeds of dog naturally shed more hair than others.
Allergic To Dogs? These are the 10 breeds of loving dog that shed most and least hair - from hypoallergenic Poodle to hairy but loving Labrador 🐕

If you are one of the growing number of people looking to add a puppy to your household, but have a family member that suffers from allergies, here are the breeds that may well get them sneezing and the dogs that are less likely to stimulate an adverse reaction.
By David Hepburn
Published 14th Apr 2022, 15:29 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 11:49 BST

Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for puppies remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

But some people find being around some dogs impossible due to an allergic reactions to their hair, which can cause sneezing, streaming eyes and even a skin rash.

Breeds of dog that shed lots of hair can be particularly bad for people with this type of sensitivity.

Lucky there also a number of hypoallergenic breeds that shed very little hair, meaning nobody has to miss out on owning a dog if they want to.

Here are the 10 best and worst breeds of dog for those with allergies.

Another dog bred to withstand chilly temperatures in its icy homeland, the Alaskan Malamute has thick long hair that sheds constantly for much of the year.

1. Alaskan Malamute

Another dog bred to withstand chilly temperatures in its icy homeland, the Alaskan Malamute has thick long hair that sheds constantly for much of the year. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Owners of Great Pyrenees don't have to worry so much about their dog's hair on light carpets, but be prepared to constantly remove their snow-white fur from any dark clothing you dare to wear.

2. Great Pyrenees

Owners of Great Pyrenees don't have to worry so much about their dog's hair on light carpets, but be prepared to constantly remove their snow-white fur from any dark clothing you dare to wear. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Starting with the hairiest pooches best avoided by allergy sufferers. Many first-time Labrador Retriever owners are amazed by how much hair their new pet sheds. The UK's most popular dog breed may have a neat and short coat that requires very little grooming, but they constantly shed all year round, leaving Labrador-shaped piles of hair in favourite sleeping spots.

3. Labrador Retriever

Starting with the hairiest pooches best avoided by allergy sufferers. Many first-time Labrador Retriever owners are amazed by how much hair their new pet sheds. The UK's most popular dog breed may have a neat and short coat that requires very little grooming, but they constantly shed all year round, leaving Labrador-shaped piles of hair in favourite sleeping spots. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

A small dog with a big shedding reputation, the Shiba Inu only loses moderate amounts of hair year-round. Twice a year though, it can seem like they lose their entire coat several times a day - requiring a lot of hoovering and brushing.

4. Shiba Inu

A small dog with a big shedding reputation, the Shiba Inu only loses moderate amounts of hair year-round. Twice a year though, it can seem like they lose their entire coat several times a day - requiring a lot of hoovering and brushing. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

