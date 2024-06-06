Different breeds of dog are prone to different levels of aggression.

Aggression In Dogs: These are the 10 least and most naturally aggressive breeds of dog - from nippy Chihuahua to loving Labrador Retriever 🐕

Prospective owners should note that different breed of dog are likely to show differing levels of aggression.