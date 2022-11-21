Afghan hounds are one of the most elegant breeds of dog, but how much do you know about the stunning Afghan Hound?

Since the the pandemic of 2020, more of us than ever have welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, with the Kennel Club reporting soaring dog ownership.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Afghan Hound – they are one of the most beautiful breeds and can make loving pets.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about Afghans.

1. A talented hunter As its name would suggest, the Afghan hound was originally bred in Afghanistan where it was used as a hunter in the country's rolling hills - pursuing everything from gazelles to leopards.

2. A dog of many names Afghans are known by a range of other names - including Tazi Spay, Tazi, Balkh Hound, Baluchi Hound, Barakzai Hound, Shalgar Hound, Kabul Hound, Galanday Hound or the African Hound.

3. British invasion Afghan Hounds were one of several breeds that first arrived in the UK in the 19th century by army officers returning from India - which at the time included Afghanistan .

4. 13 varieties There are at least 13 types of Afghan known in Afghanistan - experts can tell which part of the country a dog comes from just by looking at them.