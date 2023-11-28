10 Great Dogs For Cat Households: Here are the breeds of adorable dog that get on best with cats - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐕
Dog ownership has soared to record levels in recent years according to the Kennel Club and there seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups.
There are a huge 221 breeds of dog to choose from so it’s best to do your homework before picking your perfect four-legged friend.
Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
While society sometimes seems to be split between ‘cat people’ and ‘dog people’, there’s actually no reason you can’t be both – as long as you choose the right breed.
So, if you already have a cat and would like to add a dog to your family, you’re in the right place.
Here are 10 of the breeds that tend to get along with cats, according to the American Kennel Club.
