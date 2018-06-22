Falkirk women empowered by lone parenting course

Six women from Falkirk were presented with certificates by Michael Matheson MSP for completing a course on empowering single parents.

The purpose of the programme, run through the Forth Valley Community Focus CIC by Annette Tonner and supported by the Big Lottery, was to help the women access employment and improve their self-esteem and confidence.

As well as this, the course was also to aid with communication skills, and for some to help them achieve an SQA award to progress into work.

Community support worker Shona Keenan and Shirley Melvin, criminal justice social worker, were able to introduce the women to the course.

Shirley said: “It has been a great success. All of the women have made plans for the future, whether that’s going to college, or gaining access to further courses to enhance employability.”

Following this week’s graduation the six are all going on to future projects: one to college, one as a FVCF trainer in the care sector, two are entering FVCF catering academy, one is securing employment in the travel and tourism sector and one is volunteering with Enablae Scotland.

The women all agreed that before completing the course they would not have had the confidence to tackle these challenges.