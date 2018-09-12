Falkirk woman Karen celebrates her prize-winning garden

Sandy Casey of Walker Group (left) with Karen Weir winner of the housebuilder's gardening competition
A local woman’s green fingers won her top prize in a gardening competition.

Karen Weir, from Falkirk, scooped £1000 to spend on her garden after receiving 891 votes from the public in the #myprizegarden competition organised by house-builder Walker Group, via social media.

Sandy Casey, director of Walker Group, pictured left, said: “We had some amazing entries from spaces designed for relaxing and entertaining friends to country cottage gardens.

“Karen is a very worthy winner, her garden looks terrific.

“We didn’t realise until we contacted Karen to tell her about her prize that she actually lives in a Walker Group home at our Meadowcroft development – we were too busy looking at her lovely lawn and flower beds!”

Karen said: “I am absolutely over the moon, I can’t believe I won as there were so many amazing entries.

“When I heard about the competition I thought I’d give it a go and I was thrilled to reach the final 10 but didn’t expect to go any further.

“I am very grateful to Walker Group and everyone who voted for my garden.”