Falkirk wargames event proves a success

Wargamers from across the country descended on Graeme High School on Saturday for the annual Carronade show.

Run by Falkirk and District Wargames Club, the event saw gamers pitch miniature armies against each other in closely-fought battles, in periods ranging from Ancient Sumeria through to the world wars and beyond.

Nathan Hannigan (10) visits the local FDWC display. Pic: Alan Murray.

As well as the dozens of individual displays – which included several easy-to-join public participation games – the event also saw traders from across the UK in attendance selling metal and plastic miniatures and accessories.

A spokesman for Falkirk and District Wargames Club said: “The show went very well on the day with 799 paying members of the public attending.

“We had over 30 clubs and groups from Scotland and the north of England and with over 40 traders from across the UK.”