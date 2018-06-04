Falkirk V Rothesay in charity match

A football challenge match between Webhelp UK’s employees in Falkirk and Rothesay has raised £1300 for the Mental Health Foundation and the Bute Dialysis unit.

The idea to play the match, which was played at Falkirk Stadium on Saturday, came following a new initiative from the business process outsourcers, which aims to provide its staff with more encouragement and support to improve their physical and mental well-being and to deliver greater health and happiness in the workplace.

Anton Manley, chief operating officer, said: “Congratulations to our teams and everyone involved at both sites for such an impressive effort.

“They have raised a fantastic amount of money for two very worthy causes.

“It makes me feel very proud to have so many people within the business that selflessley spend their time planning and carrying out fundraising activities

“A big thanks to Falkirk Football Club for allowing us to use their stadium and facilities on the day.”

In a highly competitive, but friendly match, the Webhelp Falkirk team beat their Rothesay colleagues by six goals to nil.