Falkirk Town Hall show cancelled

People looking forward to The New Jersey Beat show at Falkirk Town Hall tomorrow are in for a disappointment.

Falkirk Community Trust has just announced that “due to unforeseen circumstances” the performance has been rescheduled for Thursday, September 6 at 7.30pm.

It has said that all tickets will automatically be transferred to this new date.

However if anyone is unable to attend and want like to arrange a refund they should contact the trust on (01324) 506850 or email bookings@falkirkcommunitytrust.org.

The trust has apologised for any inconvenience the cancellation may cause.